Kerala government accepts vigilance director T K Vinod Kumar's request for voluntary retirement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has approved the request of Vigilance Director T K Vinod Kumar seeking permission for voluntary retirement.

The 1992-batch IPS officer, who hails from Kannur district, had served as the state Intelligence chief for about six years and shared a good rapport with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A source said that the early retirement was sought to pursue a teaching profession in a university in the United States.

Vinod was originally set to retire in 2025. The state government sanctioned the request for an early retirement citing that the officer was above 50 years and had completed 30 years of service.

Last year, the officer was promoted to the rank of DGP after Tomin J Thachankary's retirement. There were rumours that he would be allowed to continue as Intelligence chief by notifying it as a DGP post. However, he was posted as Vigilance director.