Kerala Governor appoints Prof P Raveendran as Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exercising his powers as Chancellor, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has given the charge of the Vice Chancellor of Calicut University to P Raveendran, a professor in the University’s Department of Chemistry.

Raveendran was given charge following the expiry of the term of the incumbent Vice Chancellor P Jayaraj on Friday. Raveendran shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of Vice-Chancellor till a permanent appointment is made to the post, a notification from the Raj Bhavan said.