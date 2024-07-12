Kerala in grip of epidemics, 144 deaths reported in 2024

KOCHI: A surge of epidemic outbreaks have lashed Kerala leaving the authorities in a tizzy on how to tackle the health emergency. From amoebic meningoencephalitis in the northern districts to cholera in Thiruvananthapuram, West Nile and avian flu in Alappuzha and the increasing dengue, fever and leptospirosis cases, the state has reported 144 deaths due to the diseases so far this year.

Since the onset of monsoon, there has been a significant increase in the number of dengue, fever and leptospirosis cases in the state. In the first 11 days of July, 1,357 dengue and 124 leptospirosis cases were reported, resulting in seven deaths.

An outbreak of cholera in Thiruvananthapuram has triggered concerns, with one suspected death and six confirmed cases reported in the past few days. Several others with symptoms are undergoing treatment.

The state reported several cases of Hepatitis A earlier this year. The poor quality of water, according to experts, has led to the outbreak of diarrhoeal diseases, mainly in Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.

“Over a period, drinking water quality has been compromised in the state, and it has resulted in multiple outbreaks of diarrhoeal diseases — Hepatitis A and cholera. However, these can be controlled by ensuring safe drinking water. The public and the system have a stake in this,” said Dr Anish T S, a professor with the Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College, Manjeri.

According to epidemiologist and health expert V Ramankutty, environmental degradation has a role in the occurrence of these diseases.

Alarming outbreaks

West Nile fever

Spread by mosquitoes infected by West Nile virus

Reported in Palakkad, Thrissur and Alappuzha

H1N1 (Swine flu)

A respiratory infection caused by influenza virus

Majority of the cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram

Amoebic meningoencephalitis

Caused by Naegleria fowleri, a brain eating amoeba found in warm fresh water bodies such as lakes and rivers

Reported in Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur and Malappuram

Cholera