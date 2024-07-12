Kerala in grip of epidemics, 144 deaths reported in 2024

KOCHI: A surge of epidemic outbreaks have lashed Kerala leaving the authorities in a tizzy on how to tackle the health emergency. From amoebic meningoencephalitis in the northern districts to cholera in Thiruvananthapuram, West Nile and avian flu in Alappuzha and the increasing dengue, fever and leptospirosis cases, the state has reported 144 deaths due to the diseases so far this year.
Since the onset of monsoon, there has been a significant increase in the number of dengue, fever and leptospirosis cases in the state. In the first 11 days of July, 1,357 dengue and 124 leptospirosis cases were reported, resulting in seven deaths.
An outbreak of cholera in Thiruvananthapuram has triggered concerns, with one suspected death and six confirmed cases reported in the past few days. Several others with symptoms are undergoing treatment.
The state reported several cases of Hepatitis A earlier this year. The poor quality of water, according to experts, has led to the outbreak of diarrhoeal diseases, mainly in Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.
“Over a period, drinking water quality has been compromised in the state, and it has resulted in multiple outbreaks of diarrhoeal diseases — Hepatitis A and cholera. However, these can be controlled by ensuring safe drinking water. The public and the system have a stake in this,” said Dr Anish T S, a professor with the Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College, Manjeri.
According to epidemiologist and health expert V Ramankutty, environmental degradation has a role in the occurrence of these diseases.
Alarming outbreaks
West Nile fever
Spread by mosquitoes infected by West Nile virus
Reported in Palakkad, Thrissur and Alappuzha
H1N1 (Swine flu)
A respiratory infection caused by influenza virus
Majority of the cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram
Amoebic meningoencephalitis
Caused by Naegleria fowleri, a brain eating amoeba found in warm fresh water bodies such as lakes and rivers
Reported in Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur and Malappuram
Cholera
A bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water
Of the 17 cases this year, six were reported in Thiruvananthapuram recently
Communicable diseases preventable with strong surveillance, says expert
“These incidents are all related to the environment, and we need to run a systematic investigation to identify their sources,” Ramankutty said, adding the presence of these bacteria and viruses indicates that not everything we consume is safe.
Dr Althaf A, associate professor with the Department of Community Medicine at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, said the presence of various diseases indicates that hygienic regulations are not being followed. “Maintaining personal hygiene, using clean and boiled water and keeping the surroundings neat can help to some extent,” he said. The food safety department should ensure that contaminated food and water are not served to the public, preventing cholera and hepatitis outbreaks, he said. “Nearly 70 leptospirosis deaths were reported in the state this year. With early detection and treatment, we can prevent deaths,” said Dr Althaf.
Dr Anish said cleaning water bodies where mosquitoes breed is important in stopping the spread of dengue. “An extensive mosquito eradication drive is required to deal with the West Nile fever, considered an emerging disease,” he said. West Nile fever was earlier reported in Thrissur and Palakkad.
According to Ramankutty, the occurrence of communicable diseases is preventable with strong surveillance. “Our health system should be vigilant to prevent the outbreaks of diseases like cholera. We need to strengthen the surveillance system at the local and state levels. A unified effort from the state health department, private sector and the local authorities can tackle the situation to an extent,” he said.
“Awareness should help in a behavioural change to stop the occurrence of deaths from brain-eating amoeba. Amoebic meningoencephalitis is rarely treatable. The presence can be related to climate change as well,” he added.