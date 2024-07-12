Kerala Kalamandalam breaks with past, serves non-veg food

THRISSUR: For the first time in its history, chicken biryani was served on the Kerala Kalamandalam (Deemed to be University) campus, where non-vegetarian food was more or less non grata.

Established in 1930, Kalamandalam in the early days used to follow the gurukula system of education, which laid emphasis on vegetarianism. But with changes to the traditional modes to instruction and focus on inclusivity and diversity, students had been demanding the introduction of non-vegetarian food as part of the menu.

On Wednesday, chicken biryani ordered from Viyyur central prison was served in the canteen, marking a break from the past.

A group of faculty members have, however, come out against the move, indicating that eating non-vegetarian food while undergoing oil therapies would be detrimental to the health of students.

As an unwritten rule, non-vegetarian food was restricted on the campus. Including non-vegetarian food in the diet would make it difficult for students undergoing oil therapies like ‘uzhichil’ and ‘pizhichil’, a faculty member said, on condition of anonymity.

“The therapies are designed to help students maintain body flexibility and their health. All the students have to undergo them every day. During this time, the diet is limited to light food and additional fluids. Students must have the choice to eat whatever food they like, but not when they are on the campus,” he added.

According to Anuj Mahendran, mridangam student and chairman of the students union, “Non-vegetarian food has been a long-pending demand of the students. But the administration balked the request citing various reasons. It is high time students are allowed to eat what they like. The serving of chicken biryani was just the beginning. Now we can expect a further expansion of the menu.”

Dissenting voices

A group of faculty members has come out against the move, indicating that eating non-vegetarian food while undergoing oil therapies would be detrimental to the health of students

Students’ demand totally justified: Registrar

Kalamandalam registrar P Rajeshkumar said the demand of students was totally justified. He however noted that the canteen is currently not equipped to handle non-vegetarian food. “Students were ordering non-vegetarian food through various mobile applications. So, considering the demand, we decided to serve them non-vegetarian food on Wednesday. We are yet to decide on whether this would be continued as factors including waste management need to be sorted out,” he added.

Currently, Kalamandalam has 550 to 600 students on its rolls. The institution is planning a major revamp of its curriculum by balancing arts with general education. “When people from diverse backgrounds seek education here, the students’ demand for the food of their choice is not wrong,” added Rajeshkumar.

Students currently have rice gruel (kanji) with ghee and green gram for breakfast followed by meals for lunch and dinner. During the monsoon, students undergo oil therapy every day. Egg is also provided with meals on selected days.

Academic coordinator Kalamandalam Achuthanandhan stressed that there was no written rule prohibiting non-vegetarian food on the campus.