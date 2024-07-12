NHAI plans to start Willingdon isle corridor project work by year-end

KOCHI: The Willingdon Island road corridor project, key to boosting connectivity between Kochi bypass and other central regions of the district, is finally set to take off with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) making crucial progress in talks with Naval Base and Cochin Port Authority (CPT) over land acquisition.

Following discussions, the original alignment has been reworked and the total curves in the proposed 5.72km highway corridor have been reduced to three from eight. Also, the radius of the main curve has been kept at 800m, against 250m in the first alignment.

“This has reduced the area of land to be acquired considerably. Naval Base authorities have agreed to hand over the requisite land. Also, talks with CPT over land acquisition for the the 2.2km stretch at the start point – CIFT Junction, Willingdon Island, has made considerable progress,” NHAI project director P Pradeep said.

“We plan to finalise the new alignment and detailed project report (DPR) in two months. A committee has to approve the same. We aim to start construction work this December,” the official told TNIE.

Originally, the contract was set to be awarded in March and the work was scheduled to commence by June 2024.

The four-lane corridor linking Willingdon Island to Aroor-Edappally NH 66 bypass will start from CIFT Junction and extend to Maradu market at Nettoor Junction.

As part of the project, CIFT Junction and Nettoor would be developed as grade-separated junctions, where conflicting traffic flows are kept apart usually by means of a bridge or tunnel to prevent congestion.

The new alignment proposes to construct six culverts, a minor bridge, an ROB-cum-elevated structure, and three flyovers. The length of the elevated structure will be 2,520m. The project will come as a big relief to the area, which currently experiences traffic congestion on the narrow two-lane Kundanoor-Thevara bridge, constructed by the PWD (NH wing). Container lorries and goods carriers also use the stretch.

“The corridor runs parallel to NH 966B but would connect NH 66 at Nettoor Junction, just 1.5km away from the heavily congested Kundanoor Junction. It will cater to commercial vehicles, especially container lorries, reaching the seaport and nearby areas without any hassle. The project will facilitate increased export-import trade activities and contribute to the development of the whole region,” a senior NHAI official said.

The proposed corridor will have a design speed of 100 kmph.

