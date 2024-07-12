Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama-IUML fight erupts again, seminar put off

KOZHIKODE: The ongoing dispute between Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has reared its head once again forcing a postponement of a national seminar intended to honour the memory of Samastha’s former general secretary, Shamsul Ulama E K Aboobacker Musaliyar.

The Kozhikode district committee of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), a feeder organisation of Samastha, had initially planned to hold the seminar in October and a reception committee consisting of 1,001 individuals was formed for the purpose.

However, a dispute arose when certain pro-IUML leaders, including Abdusamad Pookkoottoor and Nazar Faizi Koodathayi, were not included in the committee, despite IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal being listed as patrons.

This dissatisfaction led to the formation of a 1,501-member committee by the pro-IUML faction led by party leader M C Mayin Haji, with the decision to hold a separate two-day seminar on October 1 and 2. Sadiq Ali Thangal and Jiffiri Thangal are included in this panel too.

The divisive situation prompted heated debates on social media, drawing comparisons to the historic split within Samastha following the 1989 Ernakulam meeting of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS).

Ultimately, the Kozhikode district committee of the SKSSF opted to postpone the seminar, citing the need for unity within the community. In a press release issued on Thursday, SKSSF emphasised that the seminar had been planned with good intentions but was postponed due to the formation of a parallel committee by those seeking to sow division within Samastha.

The organisation cautioned against the machinations of vested interests aiming to tarnish the reputation of Samastha leaders and weaken the organisation. SKSSF underscored the importance of unity during this challenging period.