Two Lakshadweep cops detained in Kochi for possessing ‘ambergris’

KOCHI: Two police officials from Lakshadweep were taken into custody by the city police for allegedly possessing ambergris (whale vomit) at Kadavanthara in Kochi on Wednesday. The arrested persons are identified as Jafar and Noushad who are attached to the Lakshadweep administration office in Kadavanthra. Ambergris weighing 1.5 kg worth around Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from their room at the Guest House of Lakshadweep Administration office.

Following a tip-off, police intercepted the duo and recovered the ambergris. However, whether it is genuine ambergris or not can be confirmed only after a forensic analysis. The duo and the seized ambergris were later handed over to forest officials. The duo said their friend from Lakshadweep visited them and handed over a packet.

However, they didn’t know that the packet contained ambergris. Their friend returned to Lakshadweep on Wednesday. Police are coordinating with Lakshadweep authorities to nab the suspect. Ambergris is formed from the vomit of sperm whales and is used to make medicines and perfumes.