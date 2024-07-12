Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal: Lighthouses will be made disabled-friendly tourist attractions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Wednesday that lighthouses across the country will be made disabled-friendly tourist attractions. He was speaking at a discussion with stakeholders at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram aimed at promoting lighthouse tourism.

He said that 75 of the 203 lighthouses in the country have already been developed to boost tourism. Several additional features including children’s play area, lift facilities and selfie points and cafeterias have been set up at these destinations. He pointed out that around 11 out of 17 lighthouses in Kerala have been renovated as part of the project.

The Union Minister said that Kovalam is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

He said that the government aims to celebrate the lighthouses as symbols of maritime heritage and promote them as tourist destinations.

The event, organised by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL), to conceptualise and strategise the promotion of lighthouse tourism.

The Kovalam Lighthouse attracts an average of 35 lakh domestic tourists annually. As part of the event, the Union Minister planted a tree in the lighthouse premises.

The stakeholders meet aimed to foster collaboration among government bodies, tourism agencies, local communities and private stakeholders. As part of the Maritime India Vision 2030, the government aims to develop lighthouses at tourist spots.