Amid the pain, Dr Vandana Das’ parents to ensure her dreams and memories live on

ALAPPUZHA : The dreams of a couple from Kuruppanthara, Kottayam, were dashed when a pair of medical scissors turned into a weapon in the hands of an alcoholic in the wee hours of May 10, 2023, at Kottarakkara Government taluk hospital.

Dr Vandana Das, who was on night duty at the casualty, was stabbed to death by a man who had been brought to the hospital by police officers for a medical examination.

Despite living through the pain, K G Mohandas and T Vasantha Kumari have decided to keep alive the memories of their only daughter by opening a clinic for the poor in the coastal village of Thrikkunnapuzha in Alappuzha.

“My wife is from Thrikkunnapuzha, where Vandana spent a good many of her childhood days,” said Mohandas.

“The village and its residents always fascinated Vandana, and it was her desire to set up a free clinic here, considering its poor medical facilities and large number of people from economically backward sections.

Vandana told us that after completing her medical studies she would spend one or two days every week working in the village. Now, we have decided to fulfil her dreams. The money we had saved up for her wedding is being utilised for construction of the clinic,” Mohandas said.

“The Dr Vandana Das Memorial Clinic will come up on land that my wife received as her share of the ancestral property. Vandana’s friends have agreed to help run the clinic. Kayamkulam lake, near Thrikkunnapuzha, was a favourite location of hers. She used to spend her time with cousins catching fish from the lake. She had great memories of the village,” Mohandas said.

Work on the clinic is nearing completion and we plan to open it by August or September. We have initiated the registration process, he added.

Sandeep, 42, a school teacher from Pooyappally, Kollam attacked Vandana and five others, including police officers, who had brought him to the hospital with multiple injuries that he had sustained in an assault by neighbours.

The case is being tried at the Kollam Sessions Court. The judge on Friday directed the prosecution to produce Sandeep in court on July 17, so that he can be read out the chargesheet.