KOCHI: A bust of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara will continue to remain as an iconic landmark at the Chakkaraparambu division of the Kochi corporation.

A corporation council meeting on Friday decided not to proceed on the complaint filed by K A Asharaf, a resident of Chakkaraparambu, who demanded the removal of the bust, saying it was erected on the land he initially owned and that it obstructed pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

“There is no need to remove the bust as an inspection by a committee found that it does not obstruct pedestrian or vehicular traffic. It is not located on a public property,” Mayor Anilkumar said.

Don’t politicise Guevara bust, says mayor

The Opposition alleged that the committee that inspected the site had no members from its side and consisted only Left party members. However, the mayor intervened and said there is no need to “politicise” the matter.

“There are statues and monuments dedicated to leaders of all parties. Flagposts and flexes, too, eat up a lot of public space. A meeting of local leaders of all parties will be convened in the coming days to decide on how to approach the issue,” he said.

However, Anilkumar asked Chakkaraparambu ward councilor K B Harshal to conduct an enquiry as to whether the private parties concerned constructed the structure after obtaining the necessary permission from the corporation.

“The relevant rules provide that a sanction has to be obtained for construction of such structures even if the same is on a private property,” Anilkumar said. In 2009, Che Guevara Boys, an NGO formed by youths from the locality, installed the bust and it gained prominence as an iconic landmark over the years.