Govt forms panel to pick Kalam Technological University VC without Guv Arif’s nominee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening a fresh battlefront with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Kerala government on Friday constituted a search-cum-selection committee to select a new vice chancellor at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) without the nominee of the chancellor (governor).

The panel was formed on the basis of the amended provisions of KTU Act that took away from the chancellor the role of constituting a search committee. Also, the number of members in the committee was raised to five to give greater leverage for the government in VC selection.

The President had withheld assent to the university amendment Bill and the state government had decided to move the Supreme Court against it. As per the government order issued on Friday, the committee will have five members.

They are: Madhusoodhanan K N, former VC, Cochin University of Science and Technology, (nominee of KTU); Pradeep T, Institute Professor, IIT Madras (nominee of Kerala State Higher Education Council); Prof Kshiti Bhushan Das, VC, Central University of Jharkhand (nominee of UGC chairman); Prof P G Shankaran, VC (in charge), Cochin University of Science and Technology (nominee of the government) and Prof Sabu Thomas, former VC, Mahatma Gandhi University (nominee of the government).