Hidden treasure discovered in Kannur rubber plantation

KANNUR: Workers from the rural job guarantee programme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme have uncovered materials resembling treasure in a rubber plantation in Chengalayi in Kannur district.

The discovery occurred near the Parippayi Government LP School while the labourers were digging a rain pit.

Initially mistaking the container for a bomb, the workers discarded it. Upon impact, the container burst open, revealing gold and silver coins. Inside, there were 17 pearl beads, 13 gold medallions, four medallions believed to be part of a traditional ornament called Kashi Mala, a set of earrings, rings, and silver coins.

The workers promptly reported their findings to the panchayat authorities and the police. The pot containing the recovered items was presented in the Taliparamba First Class Magistrate Court. The Archeology Department is currently examining the objects to verify their authenticity.