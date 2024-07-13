Latin Archdiocese keeps away from at Vizhinjam International Seaport trial run event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum played low-key role in the inaugural function of the trial run at Vizhinjam International Seaport, despite being invited. Neither Archbishop Thomas J Netto nor Auxiliary Bishop Christudas Rajappan were present among the dignitaries on the dais.

Only the priest from Kottapuram church, the nearest to the port, attended the event. While port authorities claimed the archbishop was invited, church representatives clarified there was no formal invitation.

“There was no innovation from the part of the government or the port till July 10. When the issue came up in the media, somebody put a letter of invitation at the Bishop House,” said the representative.

On Friday, the archbishop and the auxiliary bishop attended the general assembly meeting of Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), the apex body of the Latin Catholics in Kerala, in Ernakulam.

The church has been at loggerheads with the government over the implementation of the project which according to the former would lead to life and livelihood issues. Though the government appointed the Kudale Committee to study the impact of the port, the report is yet to be published.

“The government is not serious about addressing our genuine concerns. We are not against development. But the government is trying to portray us as anti-development,” said state secretary of KRLCC, Patrick Michael.