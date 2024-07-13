Plus-I: Row over non-allotment of additional science batches in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: The state government has drawn criticism for not allotting additional science stream batches in Malappuram, even as it allotted temporary batches to address the Plus-I seat shortage.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty had on Thursday informed the assembly about the decision to sanction 138 Plus-I batches on a temporary basis in 92 government schools in Malappuram and Kasaragod.

Of the total 120 temporary batches allotted in Malappuram, 61 are in commerce stream and 59 in humanities. The government allocated 18 additional temporary batches for the Kasaragod district, including one science batch, 13 commerce batches, and four humanities batches.

Malappuram Higher Secondary Regional Deputy Director P M Anil, one of the members of the panel that studied the Plus-I seat crisis in the district, said additional science batches were not allotted as the government asked the panel to select the schools where commerce and humanities batches could be allotted.

However, critics argue that the exclusion of science batches is due to the high costs associated with setting up of labs and other facilities. “The government asked us to select schools where commerce and humanities batches could be started. So, we selected schools capable of accommodating those streams,” said Anil, adding that commerce or humanities batch does not require labs and related facilities.

Responses from students in the district indicate many want admission in science batches.

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) said the government deliberately avoided allotting additional science batches in the district. “The higher secondary regional deputy director confirmed that they were directed to exclude the option of additional science batches for Malappuram. The decision undermines better educational opportunities for students. Even those with more than eight ‘A+’ grades are being denied science seats in Malappuram,” an MSF representative said.

The MSF will hold a state secretariat meeting on Sunday to decide on further course of protests against the government.