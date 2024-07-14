Kerala government launches QR-code based vessel information, tracking system

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Hydrographic Survey Wing of the state government has launched a QR code-based vessel information and tracking system. The first-of-its-kind initiative -- titled Bon Voyage -- helps passengers get safety-related information by scanning the QR code on the vessel using their smartphones. It is part of ‘Jalanethra’, the digital services programme of the wing.

The information available are the name of the vessel, year of commissioning, inspection status, insurance validity, maintenance dates, registration details, capacity, crew details, and technical specifications. Passengers can also view videos on safety measures, including how to use the life-saving gadgets available on the vessel.

The facility empowers passengers to make informed decisions on their travel, said Hydrographic Survey Wing head and chief hydrographer Gerosh Kumar V.

“Safety of vessels and passengers is among the priority of the Hydrographic Survey Wing. This is a model programme that utilises technological advancement for passenger safety. It can be replicated by enforcement agencies,” he said.

Bon Voyage was developed by Technopark-based startup ‘Gaude Business and Infrastructure Solutions’.

People are largely unaware of the safety precautions necessary while travelling on boats and other vessels, Gerosh pointed out.

“There have been accidents where the travellers on tourist boats assembled on one side, after which the boats capsized. Such incidents expose people’s ignorance on the do’s and don’ts,” he said.

Bon Voyage has tutorials on using a range of safety equipment, from lifejackets to liferafts and fire extinguishers, he said. At present, the Bon Voyage service is available on five vessels owned by the Hydrographic Survey Wing. The system can also provide data on the depth of the channel through which the vessel travels.