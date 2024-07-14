Renowned Malayalam producer-director 'Aroma' Mani passes away at 65

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned Malayalam film producer and director M Mani (65), popularly known as 'Aroma' Mani, died at his residence at Kunnukuzhy on Sunday.

He has produced over 60 movies under the banners of Aroma Movie International and Sunitha Productions and also directed seven films.

Mani's first production venture was 'Dheera Sameere Yamuna Theere' in 1977 starring Madhu. The last film he produced was the 2013 Fahadh Fasil starrer 'Artist' directed by Shyamaprasad.

'Thikalaazcha Nalla Divasam' (1985) produced by Mani and directed by Padmarajan won the national award for best film. In 1986, 'Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottaam' produced by him and directed by Sathyan Anthikkad won the national award for best film on social issues.