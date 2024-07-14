Study finds link between epidemics in Kerala and climate change

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the causes of the continuous outbreak of waterborne diseases like diarrhea, cholera and other epidemics in Kerala might be linked to climate change, says public health experts.

A study report published in the ‘National Library of Medicine’, an official website of the United States government reveals that climate change is threatening the progress made in global reductions of infectious disease rates over recent decades.

According to Dr GR Santhosh Kumar, a public health professional and general practitioner, the state health department must study why outbreaks of waterborne diseases occur at the same time from different districts.

“There is a possibility that climate change might be one of the causes of the continuous outbreak of epidemic and waterborne diseases. With the change in the climate changes are occurring in the pathogens also. Dengue and Rat fever are widely spreading in Kerala. The changes that occurred in the pathogens, our lifestyle changes and climate change should be studied,” he said.