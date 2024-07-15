Body of sanitation worker traced 46 hours after he went missing in Thiruvananthapuram canal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of Joy, a 42-year old sanitation worker was recovered on Monday morning, 46 hours after he went missing in the Amayizhanjan canal here at around 11 am on Saturday.

The body was located from the canal stretch behind the Sree Chitra Home at Thakarapparambu, located around a kilometre from the spot where he went missing. It is believed that the worker's body flowed through the canal and reached the spot during heavy rain.

Scuba divers of the state fire and rescue services and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had mounted a massive search operation to trace Joy who was caught in a tunnel section of the canal that flows underneath the Central Railway station.

However, the rescue could not make any headway for two days due to the huge pile of garbage that had accumulated in the tunnel.

After efforts of the rescuers went in vain, six personnel from the Navy arrived on Sunday night to trace Joy. They had begun the search operation on Monday morning when reports came of the body being traced.

Joy was part of a group of casual sanitation workers who were deployed by a private agency roped in by the Railways to clean the canal stretch that flows underneath the Railway station. A resident of Marayimuttom near here, Joy is survived by his mother Melhi who was inconsolable after hearing the news of his son's death.