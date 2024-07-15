Calicut varsity VC freezes call to challenge governor’s order

MALAPPURAM: P Raveendran, the newly-appointed vice-chancellor of Calicut University (CU), has instructed the CU registrar to freeze the syndicate’s controversial decision to move the Kerala High Court against Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan’s order cancelling the action suggested against an engineer of the varsity.

Khan, who is also the chancellor of state universities, had cancelled the syndicate’s decision to suspend instrumentation engineer Sajid and demote him to junior engineer.

The syndicate decided to challenge Khan’s order based on the legal opinion obtained from advocate P C Sashidharan.

Sources said Raveendran is concerned about the consequences of challenging the chancellor’s order.

Justifying the new VC’s decision, CU syndicate member from the IUML Rasheed Ahmad said as per university rules, if the VC or syndicate takes action against an officer, the latter has the right to appeal.

“After the chancellor decides on the appeal, neither the VC nor the syndicate is legally allowed to move court,” Rasheed said.