Kerala: Ventilators lie unused as Parippally MCH grapples with staff shortage

KOLLAM: Shortage of doctors and nurses has hit the functioning of Government Medical College in Parippally, especially emergency services.

Of the 20 ventilators at the hospital, just 10 have been operated for the past couple of months due to the lack of doctors and nurses. As per a source, the hospital requires five senior resident doctors and additional staff members to operate all 20 ventilators, but no allocation of doctors has taken place yet.

The hospital is receiving patients suffering from fever and other health issues. However, if the number of patients requiring ventilator support rises, they will be forced to seek treatment at other hospitals. A surgeon who did not wish to be named said many patients suffering from serious health issues leave after preliminary consultation at the hospital upon learning about the status of ventilators. “The hospital has enough ventilators but is unable to help patients requiring them. In fact, people are turning to private hospitals as they cannot avail of ventilator service here. In private hospitals, the service costs Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per day,” said the source.

Members of the Kollam District Congress Committee (DCC) have warned of protests if necessary action is not taken on the issue. DCC general secretary N Unnikrishnan said, “If there are all facilities but citizens cannot use those, then it is a significant failure of the government. If the government does not appoint the required senior resident doctors and related staff for the full-fledged functioning of the ventilators, we will launch protests. We cannot turn a blind eye to the government’s negligence.”

Running on risk

