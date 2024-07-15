Opened in 1924, Govt Arts College in Thiruvananthapuram gears up to celebrate centenary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government Arts College, one of Kerala’s oldest and most prestigious institutions is set to celebrate its centenary this month. Established in July 1924, the college has produced distinguished alumni who have made significant contributions across various fields worldwide.

The celebrations will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 18 at 5 pm at the college campus. Higher Education Minister R Bindu will preside over. A Sampath, former MP and chairman of the centenary celebrations committee said that the celebrations were ‘of the students, by the students, and for the students’.

The committee has planned over 100 programs throughout the year. They include an alumni reunion, Guru Vandanam (a tribute to teachers), exhibitions, lecture series, seminars, and face-to-face interactions with eminent alumni from various fields. Arts and crafts programs and sports competitions involving current students and alumni will also highlight the vibrant college community. A centenary monument is also planned for the college campus.

Originally known as HH The Maharaja’s College of Arts, the institution began by focusing on arts departments as part of Thiruvananthapuram University College. In 1949, it transitioned to an Intermediate College with the introduction of intermediate courses. The launch of two-year undergraduate courses in 1964-65 marked a significant milestone, leading to its upgrade to a First Grade College in 1971 and subsequent renaming to Government Arts College. The college further expanded its academic offerings with B.Sc Physics and Botany Biotechnology degree courses in 2004.

At present, the college offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including Economics, Commerce, Physics, Botany, Biotechnology, English, Statistics, and Analytical Chemistry.

Principal S Subramanian emphasised the importance of creating an ideal academic space for students. “We intend to make the compact space as attractive and appealing as possible to students,” he said. He also outlined plans to improve the college’s infrastructure, including installing a lift to help disabled students and construction of new academic buildings.

“The question of why many don’t opt for higher education in Kerala must be discussed. We intend to change that,” Subramanian added.