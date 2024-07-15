Opposition leader V D Satheesan visits Kannamaly village

KOCHI: Fishermen in Kochi have been living in miserable conditions as the state government’s numerous promises remain unfulfilled over the years, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said.

He was speaking to media persons after visiting the areas hit by the sea erosion in Kannammaly and interacting with the residents on Sunday. “It’s a project to build a 12.5km sea wall. But construction is completed only for 7km. This has doubled the miseries of the residents of the area where it is not constructed. Areas once inhabited are now deserted, and many people live in dilapidated houses that could collapse at any moment because they cannot afford living in rented houses. But no one pays attention,” Satheesan alleged.

In Chellanam coast, where the sea wall was supposed to resolve issues, not even half of the problems have been addressed, he said. If a 3km-long sea wall is constructed, some of the issues in Kannammaly could have been solved, but the project’s fate remains unknown.

There is no clear reason for conducting a study again as the only solution is construction of sea wall.