Patient trapped in lift at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for two nights

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A patient at Thiruvananthapuram's Government Medical College endured a distressing ordeal when trapped inside a lift in the orthopaedics department for two nights.

The patient, 59-year-old Raveendran Nair from Ullur, entered the lift the lift of the orthopaedics department on Saturday noon and he was found in an agonising condition only when the technician came to maintain the lift on Monday morning. He visited the hospital to treat his back ache. When he entered a lift under maintenance, it was stuck midway.

During the incident, Nair's phone fell and was damaged, preventing him from contacting his relatives despite his attempts. Concerned for his whereabouts, his family had filed a missing person report with the police on Sunday.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the lift was undergoing maintenance during the period Nair was trapped, but it remains unclear whether warning signs were in place to prevent its use. There was no attempt on the part of the authorities to check if anybody used the lift.