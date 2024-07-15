Thiruvananthapuram corporation, railways lock horns over Amayizhanchan canal maintenance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways and the corporation are embroiled in a dispute over who is responsible for maintaining Amayizhanchan canal, where a sanitation worker has gone missing.

Mayor Arya Rajendran asserted that the national transporter is accountable for the culvert’s upkeep. In response, railway officials held that waste-management coordination falls within the corporation’s purview, while they ensure no solid waste from their premises enters the canal.

Amid the disagreement, railway authorities contacted the mayor to discuss permanent solutions to keep the canal clean. “Waste flows in from different parts of the city. We cannot take responsibility for that. We have installed a mesh to prevent the plastic from seeping into the tunnel,” said additional divisional railway manager Viji M R. She denied allegations that the railway division office had refused permission to the corporation or the irrigation department to clean the tunnel.