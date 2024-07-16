Charismatic movement pioneer in Kerala elevated as ‘Servant of God’

KOCHI : The pioneer of the charismatic movement in Kerala has been elevated as a ‘Servant of God’. The canonisation process of Fr Armond Madhavath, who belonged to the Capuchin order of the Catholic Church, is under way. Fr Armond Madhavath was born on November 25, 1930. The first charismatic centre in the state was started by him at Bharananganam, in Kottayam district, where he held the first retreat on September 24, 1976. He established the second retreat centre at Vimalagiri, near Iritty, in Kannur.

Fr Armond died on January 12, 2001 and is interred at Vimalagiri Capuchin Renewal Centre. According to church sources, he was the fourth of eight children of Franchi and Rosamma, who belonged to Marangattupilly parish, under Pala diocese. After completing schooling, he began his life as a seminarian at the Ajmer Mission.

However, he was drawn to the spirituality of St Francis of Assisi, prompting him to join the Capuchin order. Brother Armond completed his novitiate in the order and made his first professment on May 13, 1954. He then studied philosophy at the Capuchin seminary in Kollam and theology at the Friar in Kottagiri. He was ordained a priest on May 25, 1960, by Ooty bishop Mar Antony Padiyara. He celebrated his first Mass at Nadavazhayil in Wayanad.

He accompanied his family when it migrated to Wayanad. The early years of his life as a priest were spent at Ernakulam Ponnurunni ashram, Aluva Nazareth ashram, the novitiate in Mangaluru, Muvattupuzha ashram and Bharanganam seminary.