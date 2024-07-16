Congress blames LDF government for Joy’s death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government has come under flak from the Congress state leadership following the death of N Joy, the sanitation worker who died after falling in the Amayizhanchan canal. While Congress state president K Sudhakaran has held the LDF government, Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the railways responsible for Joy’s death, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has blamed the government’s disregard and administrative lapse.

Ever since Joy went missing in the Amayizhanchan canal at 11am on Saturday, the state government and Opposition were at loggerheads, blaming each other for what led to the missing of the sanitation worker.

At the same time, the corporation and the railways were also engaged in a blame game with each claiming that it was the other party’s responsibility to clean the canal.

On Monday, Sudhakaran blamed the three agencies for Joy’s death. While Sudhakaran was all praise for the various rescue mission agencies that undertook a yeomen work to locate Joy, he blamed the LDF government primarily for not removing the garbage on time.

“The mudslinging match between the LDF government, the corporation and the railways is highly deplorable. The government and railways should ensure that adequate compensation is provided to Joy’s family,” said Sudhakaran.

He also did not spare Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not visiting the spot and evaluating the rescue mission. Sudhakaran also urged the authorities to hold effective waste management to avoid another mishap.

A day after a war of words erupted between Satheesan and General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the former took to his Facebook account to offer condolences to the family members of Joy. “It must have been a hapless situation for Joy to jump into the Amayizhanchan canal without any safety gear. After Joy went missing, tonnes of garbage were removed with the help of the equipment. What was the hindrance for the authorities to remove the garbage earlier?” Satheesan wrote.