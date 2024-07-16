If there is no freedom of press, that will be end of democracy, observes Kerala HC

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court has observed that in a democratic country if there is no freedom of the press, that will be the end of democracy itself. People should be aware of what is true and what is untrue, said Justice P V Kunhikrishnan.

The court made the observation while quashing criminal cases registered against two journalists for trying to record the statement of Joppan, a former staffer at former CM Oommen Chandy’s office and accused in the solar scam, when he was lodged in prison.

The court observed that in a democratic country, the press plays a crucial role. ‘The pen is mightier than the sword’, because it has the power to change minds and shape the world’, was written by English author and playwright Edward Bulwer-Lytton in 1839 for his play ‘Richelieu’.

However, while using the pen, the media should exercise extreme caution as even a tiny error in reporting could have an impact on an individual’s privacy or the constitutional rights guaranteed to the populace”.

The court noted that no recording was effected because of the interference of the jail authorities. The act of petitioners was only intending to get news and there was no intentional act to violate the law.