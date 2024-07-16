Kerala: Missing sanitation worker Joy’s body recovered after 46-hour-long efforts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As rescue workers geared up for the third straight day on Monday to locate missing sanitation worker Joy, his body was found nearly a kilometre away on another stretch of the canal in a partially decomposed state. This was a good 46 hours after the 42-year-old worker went missing at 11 am on Saturday in a tunnel section of the canal that flows underneath the Central Railway station here.

The body was found on the canal stretch behind the Sree Chitra Home at Thakarapparambu. It is learnt that Joy’s body might have flowed through the tunnel and reached the other side of the canal during heavy rain.

The six-member Navy team had started rescue operations early on Monday morning. But around 9.15 am, reports came in of a body being spotted in the canal. The body was first noticed by a few sanitation workers of the corporation who alerted a shopkeeper and Sreekanteswaram ward councillor P Rajendran.

“We were on duty clearing blocks caused by the rain when we noticed something floating in the water. As we removed the cloth covering it, we confirmed it was a body. We suspected it might be Joy’s and immediately informed corporation authorities,” said one of the sanitation workers.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, who arrived at the Medical College where the post-mortem examination was conducted, broke down and expressed regret that Joy could not be saved despite the best efforts. Parassala MLA C K Hareendran, in whose constituency Joy’s house is located, was also present.