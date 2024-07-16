Malfunctioning lift traps doctor, patient at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a patient who was trapped in a lift for 42 hours was rescued, another incident occurred at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

A woman doctor and a patient were stranded in a lift while moving from the emergency room to the CT Scan section on Tuesday afternoon. The patient was on a stretcher. When the lift doors could not be opened the doctor pressed the emergency bell and contacted the staff for help. The staff came and opened the doors after 10 minutes.

On Monday, a 59-year-old patient was rescued from a damaged lift after being stuck since Saturday noon. According to the officials, the lift was working fine. But when the patient entered it went up and came halfway down, thereby trapping the patient inside. As per the directive of the health minister, the joint director of Medical Education and hospital authorities conducted an enquiry and suspended three employees for dereliction of duty.