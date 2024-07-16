Rain brings pain, dreadful memories for Bosco Colony residents in Kerala

KOCHI : Come rain and the nearly 30 families of Bosco colony, in Eroor, are left sweating it. Being a low-lying region, it is one of the first to take in gushing water whenever the Periyar bursts its banks. Monday saw torrential rains lashing Kochi, which left the residents replaying memories of the 2018 deluge.

“The fields adjacent to the colony are already flooded. If the downpour persists, water may enter our houses. We’re keeping our fingers crossed and praying for the rain to abate. But the weather forecast warns of more rains in the coming days,” notes 70-year-old Selvaraj, pointing to the inundated field.

The monsoon is yet to set in, but the heavy downpour expected in August is already giving sleepless nights to the residents, most of whom had settled in the area over the last few decades after arriving in search of jobs in the industrial area.

“Weather patterns have changed. This year, we had a harsh summer followed by light rains in June, before the downpour in July-August, very similar to what happened in 2018. That year, everything happened so quickly that we hardly had time to escape the gushing waters,” recounts Selvaraj, who lives with his wife and two children.

Chokkalingam, 66, who had settled in the colony with his wife years back, stares at the rising water level in the field. “The field is flooded and the water has seeped into one end of the road. Being too old to work in the factories, we make a living by rearing poultry. Since losing our ducks and hens in the flash floods six years back, life has been a constant struggle. But we managed to pick up the pieces and were slowly making our way back into the business,” he says.

J Nelson, whose house is also situated near the river, says inundation is nothing new for the residents. “We’re used to that during the monsoon. But, what we fear is the continuous heavy rains that may cause the river to swell. Most of the plots here are below the river level. We still haven’t emerged from the dreadful memories of 2018, when flood water literally swallowed the colony, inundating each and every house,” he recounts.

They don’t expect the worst this time, but other residents say they are prepared to move to relief camps at the first call of the local councillor. “We don’t want to take any risks like in 2018, when we moved after the flood waters almost completely inundated our houses,” says Selvaraj, as he takes another stroll to the section of approach road which has started taking water from the flooded field.