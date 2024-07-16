Rain brings pain, dreadful memories for Bosco Colony residents in Kerala

KOCHI : Come rain and the nearly 30 families of Bosco colony, in Eroor, are left sweating it. Being a low-lying region, it is one of the first to take in gushing water whenever the Periyar bursts its banks. Monday saw torrential rains lashing Kochi, which left the residents replaying memories of the 2018 deluge.
“The fields adjacent to the colony are already flooded. If the downpour persists, water may enter our houses. We’re keeping our fingers crossed and praying for the rain to abate. But the weather forecast warns of more rains in the coming days,” notes 70-year-old Selvaraj, pointing to the inundated field.
The monsoon is yet to set in, but the heavy downpour expected in August is already giving sleepless nights to the residents, most of whom had settled in the area over the last few decades after arriving in search of jobs in the industrial area.
“Weather patterns have changed. This year, we had a harsh summer followed by light rains in June, before the downpour in July-August, very similar to what happened in 2018. That year, everything happened so quickly that we hardly had time to escape the gushing waters,” recounts Selvaraj, who lives with his wife and two children.
Chokkalingam, 66, who had settled in the colony with his wife years back, stares at the rising water level in the field. “The field is flooded and the water has seeped into one end of the road. Being too old to work in the factories, we make a living by rearing poultry. Since losing our ducks and hens in the flash floods six years back, life has been a constant struggle. But we managed to pick up the pieces and were slowly making our way back into the business,” he says.
J Nelson, whose house is also situated near the river, says inundation is nothing new for the residents. “We’re used to that during the monsoon. But, what we fear is the continuous heavy rains that may cause the river to swell. Most of the plots here are below the river level. We still haven’t emerged from the dreadful memories of 2018, when flood water literally swallowed the colony, inundating each and every house,” he recounts.
They don’t expect the worst this time, but other residents say they are prepared to move to relief camps at the first call of the local councillor. “We don’t want to take any risks like in 2018, when we moved after the flood waters almost completely inundated our houses,” says Selvaraj, as he takes another stroll to the section of approach road which has started taking water from the flooded field.
‘Prepared to ensure safety of people in low-lying areas’
As the monsoon intensified with some parts of Kochi witnessing cloudbursts, Eloor municipality has made preparations to ensure the safety of nearly 30 families residing in the low-lying Bosco colony. “Most of the area lies below the river level. Water will gush in if the river swells even slightly. So, we’re taking no chances this time as well and have already initiated preparations,” said municipality chairman A D Sujil.
“We’ve identified buildings like Hindalco Factory Workers Union Hall and the Kuttikattukara Govt UP School to shift the residents, if need arises. Now many families also own country boats. We’ve also directed the nearby Eloor Fire Force to be in readiness,” he added.
The municipality has also acquired equipment like high-power torches and lifebuoys for emergency use, Sujil said. Eloor Fire Force is equipped with rubber dinghies with outboard engines, besides high-power searchlights and other equipment. “If the rains last a week or more, then the situation would become alarming. With the exception of last year, residents have been shifted to relief camps every monsoon season since 2018. We’ve also procured rubber dinghies to rescue people in case of emergencies,” said M V Stephen, an officer with the Eloor Fire Force.