Sriram Venkitaraman new joint secretary in finance department

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a bureaucratic reshuffle, IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who is facing trial in a case of alcohol-impaired driving that caused the death of journalist M Basheer, has been posted as joint secretary and officer on special duty in finance (resources) department. He was earlier serving as chairman and MD of Supplyco.

As per the order issued by the general administration department on Monday, Thiruvananthapuram district collector Geromic George has been posted as director of backward classes development department. Anu Kumari, the director of state IT mission, is the new Thiruvananthapuram collector.

Kottayam district collector V Vigneshwari has been transferred to the same post in Idukki and backward classes development department director John V Samuel appointed in her place. Idukki collector Sheeba George has been posted as additional secretary in revenue department.