Debunking popular notion, Malayalis spend peanuts on booze and fags

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Would you believe it? The spend on liquor and tobacco in an average Keralite’s home budget is peanuts! And not just that. The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey for 2022-23 has more surprises in store. People’s spending on liquor and tobacco in the state has come down over the years!

As per the survey, residents in rural Kerala spent 1.88% of their total household expenditure on liquor and tobacco and those in urban areas 1.37%. The national average for rural and urban areas is 3.70% and 2.41% respectively. Kerala has the second-lowest spending on intoxicants in the country.

Among all states and UTs, the highest spending for rural areas is in Andaman and Nicobar (9.08%) and for urban areas Arunachal Pradesh (6.51%). The lowest spending for rural areas is in Goa (1.52%) and for urban areas Maharashtra (1.14%).

In the previous edition of the survey held in 2011-12, Keralites’ spending on liquor and tobacco was 2.68% for rural areas and 1.87% for urban areas.

A comparison of the two survey reports reveal certain changes in people’s consumption pattern. The share of food items in total expenditure saw a decline — from 42.99% in 2012 to 39.10% now for rural areas and 36.97% to 36.01% for urban areas.