KOCHI: The recent controversy over bribery and cheating in the appointment of a Public Service Commission (PSC) member has once again triggered a heated debate about whether the state, amidst a severe financial crisis, needs a 21-member PSC when appointments are dwindling.

Worse, the members of the PSC — a constitutional body expected to be impartial — are selected on a quota basis by political parties. The quotas are divided among the ruling coalition’s allies and members chosen based on their party affiliation.

Even the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has only a chairman and 10 members while Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, has just eight members in its PSC. Given all that, the need for so many members in Kerala has been questioned for a long time, with many alleging that the state’s coalition politics is a contributing factor to this anomaly.

K V Joseph, a former member of the Kerala Public Expenditure Committee, stated that there is no need for 21 members in the state. “Of the about five lakh government employees in the state, 15,000 retire yearly. Why do we need this many people to recruit 15,000 replacements?” he asked.

Joseph, who submitted a report to the government during his tenure in the Public Expenditure Committee, also urged that there should be no political involvement in the appointment of the PSC chairman and members.

However, the ruling LDF claims that its government has not increased the number of posts. Recently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the assembly that, in 1982, there were nine PSC members, which increased to 13 and then 15 in the subsequent years.