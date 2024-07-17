On 100th anniversary of 1924 floods, Munnar shivers

IDUKKI: For Munnar residents, the telltale signs of downpour and rising water level in Kannimala, Nallathanni and Muthirapuzha rivers these days bring back the bad memories of the epic flood of July 1924.

In that annus horribilis, Munnar hill station went under water for three days and it left the town with indelible scars. As per the data available in the old British records, rain came down in torrents into the hill town of Munnar on July 16 1924, which recorded 12.5 inches of rain in a single day.

Without any respite, a total of 13 inches showered down on the hill station on July 17.

The plantation sector in Munnar suffered the worst fury with many buildings, churches, roads and bridges that dotted the hill town being completely washed away.

The old Aluva-Munnar route through Kothamangalam, Kuttampuzha and Mankulam became unnavigable due to landslides (although the road was reconstructed till Pooyamkutty later), and was completely abandoned. The Kundala Valley Railway, the narrow gauge railway line in Munnar was completely destroyed in the deluge.

Similar to what happened a century ago, and around the same time of the year, Nallathanni, Kannimala and Kundala rivers have been welling up since Monday. The rising water is gradually spilling into communities settled on the river banks.