Ramesh Narayan ‘snubs’ Asif Ali at Kochi event, draws flak

Meanwhile, as the controversy snowballed, Ramesh Narayan came out with a statement saying that he had not insulted Asif Ali. “If the public thinks that I have, I am ready to apologise. I didn’t know that Asif Ali was the one going to present the memento to me. I hadn’t heard the announcement. I was not in the right frame of mind since I was feeling sad that though every other director associated with the film was invited to the dais, I was not. I felt excluded,” said the music director. “I didn’t know that Asif Ali had approached me to present me with the memento,” he added.

He said statues or mementoes don’t matter to him. “I was not standing on the dais. Hence, I could not see the person approaching me. I didn’t have the intention to insult or degrade anyone. Asif Ali is one of the actors who is very dear to me. I will be calling Asif and if I find that a wrong has happened on my part I will apologise,” he added. However, I feel saddened by the cyber attack unleashed on me without understanding the facts, said Ramesh Narayan.

AMMA in support of Asif Ali

Kochi: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has come out in support of Asif Ali in the controversy that erupted after Ramesh Narayan ignored him at the event. The Instagram post of the association posted on Tuesday says, “The smile you gave to arrogant behaviour is the real music. Amma is with Asif.”