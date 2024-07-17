Six dead as rain wreaks havoc in Kerala

KOCHI: Six people lost their lives as heavy rain continued to lash Kerala for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The downpour inundated low-lying areas, damaged houses and triggered mudslides in high ranges. Fire and rescue services personnel had their hands full removing uprooted trees that fell on busy roads due to strong wind, and rescuing people caught in rivers in spate.

A mother-son duo died following a wall collapse at Kottekad near Vadakkencherry in Palakkad. Sulochana,70, and her son Ranjith, 32, were sleeping when the wall of their one-room house collapsed and fell on them late on Monday night.

In separate incidents, two persons drowned in waterlogged paddy fields in Kannur district. The body of Kunhamina, 51, of Mattannur Kolari, was found in the field near her house around 7.30pm on Monday. Chandrasekaran, 63, a painting worker, died after falling into a small canal near a paddy field while returning home after work on Monday night.

Two persons died of electrocution after they came into contact with power lines that snapped following to heavy rain in Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts.

Reji, 48, a resident of Mepral, in Pathanamthitta, was collecting grass for cattle when the accident occurred on Tuesday morning. Sudhan, 32, of Cheeyambam in Wayanad, died of electrocution on Tuesday afternoon after stepping on a snapped power line while walking through a paddy field near his house.