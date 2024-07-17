Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Sees 21% Increase in Passenger Traffic in Q1 2024-25

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV) witnessed a steady increase in passenger traffic in its first quarter of 2024-25, with over 1.26 million passengers traveling through the airport. This represents a 21% growth compared to Q1 2023-24, when 1.038 million passengers were recorded.

TRV now processes over 400,000 passengers monthly. Of the total passengers, 661,000 were domestic, while 598,000 travelled internationally.

"To accommodate this growth, TRV has enhanced its infrastructure, adding three new check-in counters at the domestic terminal to streamline the check-in process. Plans are underway to upgrade facilities further, ensuring a seamless travel experience as passenger numbers and airline operations continue to rise," said an official statement from TRV.

During the Q1 FY2024-25 period, there were 7,954 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), marking a 14% increase from the 6,887 ATMs in Q1 2023-24.

TRV currently offers services to 13 international destinations, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Dammam, Singapore, Male, Kuala Lumpur, and Colombo, and seven domestic destinations, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Kannur. Sharjah was the most travelled international destination, while Bengaluru topped the domestic list.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the MAPSglobally diversified Adani Group.