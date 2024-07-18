Kerala: Dismantling of INS Sindhudhvaj begins at SILK’s Azhikkal facility

KANNUR: The dismantling of the submarine INS Sindhudhvaj has commenced at the shipbuilding and repair centre of Steel Industrials Kerala Limited (SILK) at Azhikkal in Kannur. This marks a historic first for SILK, founded in 1975, as it undertakes the dismantling of a Navy submarine in south India.

INS Sindhudhvaj, decommissioned on July 22, 2022, after 35 years of service, weighs approximately 2,000 tonnes. The dismantling process, expected to span six months, began after the submarine was successfully manoeuvred into the SILK yard following initial delays due to low tides in April.

Muhammad Iqbal, chairman of SILK, alongside managing director T G Ullas Kumar, briefed the media about the significance of this project for the company. Sithara Traders, a private firm based in Visakhapatnam, purchased the submarine and contracted SILK for its demolition. SILK stands to earn nearly about Rs 4,525 per tonne for dismantling the submarine. However, they have to spend approximately Rs 2,400 per tonne towards the expense, potentially yielding an estimated profit of Rs 50 lakh upon completion.

“This project has already attracted substantial interest and inquiries from outside the state, promising lucrative opportunities for SILK,” said Muhammad Iqbal. Apart from dismantling operations, SILK is renowned for manufacturing Urus boats and steel structures for buildings, he added.

With recent yard renovations completed and expectations for additional contracts from entities like Cochin Shipyard, Railways, and BEML, SILK anticipates an annual income boost of Rs 1 crore. Over its history, SILK has built approximately 65 boats and dismantled around 60 ships and boats, setting ambitious goals for future profitability and expansion.