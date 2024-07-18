Oommen Chandy’s legacy lives on in the hearts of people, say Congress leaders

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Congress leader Joseph M Puthusseri remembers calling on Oommen Chandy, who was then the chief minister, in Thiruvananthapuram. Puthusseri was accompanied by a man from Thrissur, who had defaulted on a loan with a scheduled bank. His property was at risk of being confiscated and Puthusseri sought Chandy’s help in extending the repayment period for the loan.

Chandy tried getting in touch with one of the directors of the bank, but his call went unanswered. After trying for nearly an hour and a half without success, Chandy advised them to hold on to hope as he pursued other avenues. Disheartened, they left the CM’s office, in the feeling that nothing would come of their visit.

However, they had reached Pattom on their way back, when Puthusseri received a call from Chandy asking them to return immediately. The CM had managed to contact the bank’s director and resolve the issue. “That was Oommen Chandy. He never made false promises,” recounts Puthusseri.

A year after Chandy’s passing on July 18, people continue to flock to his tomb at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally, showcasing his enduring mass appeal. The man who defied conventional definitions of a leader continues to be deeply missed by the people and the Congress party.

“Chandy’s absence has left a significant void in the social fabric of Kerala that can never be filled. His presence was truly irreplaceable, and his impact on the community will be sorely missed,” said K C Joseph, senior Congress leader and trusted lieutenant of Chandy.