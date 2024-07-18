Renowned cardiologist Dr MS Valiathan passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr. M S Valiathan, a renowned cardiac surgeon and academic, passed away in Manipal on the night of July 17. He was 90.

He played a pivotal role in founding the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Science, serving as its inaugural director.

Under his leadership, the institute swiftly became a hub for treating cardiovascular and neurologic ailments and embarked on developing advanced cardiovascular devices.

Dr. Valiathan's pioneering work in creating medical innovations such as the disposable blood bag and the tilting disc heart valve significantly contributed to India's medical device sector, making treatments more affordable for patients.

He set up Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Science in two years on the invitation of the then Chief Minister Achutha Menon. As Sree Chitra Institute grew, it received support from Prime Minister Morarji Desai and was notified as "An Institution of National Importance" by an Act of Parliament within five years of Dr. Valiathan's leadership.

He later served as the first Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) from 1993 to 1999.

Belonging to the first batch of Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, he held fellowships from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, England, and Canada. He was the former chairperson of Indian Academy of Sciences.

Valiathan received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the Padma Vibhushan (2005), the Padma Shri (2002), the Dr. B. C. Roy National Award, the Hunterian Professorship of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, the Chevalier of the Order of Palmes Académiques from the French Government, the Dr. Samuel P. Asper Award for International Medical Education from Johns Hopkins University, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Medical Association.

Born in Mavelikara in 1934 to Marthanda Varma and Janaki Varma, Dr. Valiathan leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking contributions to Indian medicine and education.

In his condolence message Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Dr Valiathan was Kerala’s great contribution to the medical world. “He was a popular physician who pioneered the integration of traditional and modern medical treatment systems. He was convinced of the need to harness the possibilities of Ayurvedic medicine in healthcare,” he said