Congress in Kerala to form delimitation panels at all levels to strengthen grassroots

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an aim to fortify the party’s grassroots by bolstering booth committees, the Congress, in the recently held Wayanad conclave, decided to form delimitation committees at all levels. The recommendation was put forward in the conclave by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in his draft document ‘Vision 2025’, keeping in mind the local body elections in December 2025.

“At all levels, delimitation committees will be formed in preparation for the local body elections. Experts in law and technical aspects will be appointed to subcommittees tasked with configuring wards based on the delimitation commission’s draft report, with due consideration for the party’s input. Committees will be established at district, constituency, and panchayat/municipal levels,” says the Vision 2025 document.

District Congress committees will establish district-level delimitation committees and assembly-level committees, which play a crucial role in delimiting block, panchayat, and ward committees.

A high-level meeting has set a deadline to constitute ward committees by August 30.