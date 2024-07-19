IDSFFK: Bedi Brothers selected for lifetime achievement award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted documentary filmmakers Naresh Bedi and Rajesh Bedi (Bedi Brothers) have been chosen for the Lifetime Achievement award in connection with the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK). The award carries Rs 2 Lakh, sculpture and citation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award during the festival's opening ceremony at Kairali Theatre on July 26 at around 6 pm.

Naresh and Rajesh Bedi, known for their pioneering work in wildlife filmmaking, have dedicated more than four decades to documenting India’s fauna through their documentaries and photographs. Their work is characterised by its educational and conservation-centric focus.

Graduated from FTII in 1969, Naresh Bedi, eschewed a career in Hindi Cinema, joining forces with his younger brother Rajesh to venture into the then-uncharted territory of wildlife filmmaking in India.

Their debut project, The Ganges Gharial, filmed with a hand-cranked camera, revealed previously unknown behavioural traits of this elusive crocodilian and garnered international acclaim, including the prestigious Panda Award at Wildscreen in 1984.

Their subsequent documentaries on tigers, elephants, and other wildlife have been showcased globally on major television networks. Notable works include Saving the Tiger and Man-eating Tigers, both of which received BAFTA nominations.

Rajesh Bedi’s photographic prowess has been equally celebrated. His book Indian Wildlife, illustrated with his photographs, was released in 1987. His images which are featured in National Geographic, have also graced Indian postage stamps. In 1986, Rajesh was named Wildlife Photographer of the Year in the UK.

Their contributions have been recognised with numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2015, the Whale Award at the Wildlife Asia Film Festival, and the Prithvi Ratna from the Centre for Media Studies.

The IDSFFK is to be held from July 26 to 31 at the Kairali, Sree, Nila Theatres in the state capital and will showcase a retrospective of Bedi Brothers with Chasing Shadows Part 1 and 2, Ladakh - The Forbidden Wilderness, Sadhus - Living with the Dead Wild, Adventures Hot Air Ballooning with Bedi Brothers, Monarch of the Himalayas, Corbett's Legacy, and Cherub of Mist - Red Panda.