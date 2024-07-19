Kerala aims to turn higher educational sector into world class hub, says Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Kerala’s higher education sector will be modernised and transformed into a world-class hub.

He was speaking during the inaugural ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Government Arts College in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of the efforts, four-year undergraduate courses have been introduced allowing students to choose courses aligned with their interest and offering work and skill enhancement opportunities.

He said that the flexible approach aims to provide a holistic education experience for students. The CM highlighted the growing interest from international students with thousands applying for higher education in various universities across Kerala. “This indicates Kerala’s rising profile as a preferred educational destination. The state is also being recognised for its favourable industrial and labour environment,” he said.

He said the government has set a target of creating 1 lakh jobs through startup policy designed to foster innovative enterprises.

The Arts College Thiruvananthapuram, founded on July 4, 1924, has produced many notable personalities including former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair.