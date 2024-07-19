Kerala: Minister, forest force chief hold talks with Archbishop Joseph Pamplany

KOCHI: In a bid to address the concerns of high-range farmers, who have been protesting the escalating human-wildlife conflict, Forest Minister A K Saseendran, Speaker A N Shamseer and head of forest force (HoFF) Ganga Singh held talks with Archbishop Joseph Pamplany in Thalassery on Thursday.

“We decided to meet the archbishop and leaders of the farmer community to remove their apprehensions and assure them that the government is not against farmers. I explained the steps taken to reduce human-wildlife conflict and directed the chief conservator of forests (CCF) of the northern circle to review progress every ten days. We are planning to extend this system to other circles as well,” the minister told TNIE.

Saseendran said the government has initiated steps to reduce conflict over 1,000km of forest boundary. “Apart from the budget allocation, we have received Rs 210 crore from KIIFB, which will be utilised to address the concerns of farmers regarding wild animal attacks. We are also trying to avail funds from Nabard. The chief minister has promised Rs 110 crore for the project. We will use the funds to strengthen the rapid response teams (RRTs) and purchase arms for the forest force. Farmers have offered to help the force at the local level in implementing the project,” he said.

The minister also assured Mar Pamplany that the government will not oppose the project to build an alternate route considering the road blocks on the Wayanad Ghat road.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF) P Pugazhendi, CCF of eastern circle Vijayanand, CCF of northern circle K S Deepa and others participated in the discussions. Catholic Congress director Fr Philip Kaviyil and representatives of the archdiocese also attended the meeting.