Kerala's CBSE schools’ body meets Board, voices concerns

KOCHI: A delegation from the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) met the senior management of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently to discuss various challenges faced by the schools affiliated with the Board in Kerala and across India.

The key issues highlighted in the memorandum included accessibility for students with special needs, the delay in getting recognition certificates and no objection certificates from the state, uniformity in government certificate formats and the salary structure. “One of the primary concerns we put forward was about the CBSE directive requiring infrastructure modifications as per the RPWD Act 2016. This required providing ramps, lifts and other facilities to cater to children with special needs,” said Indira Rajan, the secretary general of CCSK.

Another point raised by the Council was the one regarding the delay in getting recognition certificates. “Since the delay is on the part of the government, we urged the Board to permit the extension of affiliation to all schools that have submitted the initial set of forms,” Indira said.

The Council also highlighted the problems regarding the format of various certificates sought by the Board. “Concerns were raised over state’s directives allowing admissions without transfer certificates. This could affect CBSE school operations and result in student migration from unaided schools,” Indira said.