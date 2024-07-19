We were more than doctor-patient relationship, says first recipient of Chitra valve about Dr Valiathan

THRISSUR: K D Muralidharan, who was the first to receive the artificial heart valve, known as the Chitra valve, pioneered by Dr M S Valiathan, says the bond he shared with Dr Valiathan was more than that of a doctor and patient. Even though Muralidharan wanted to pay his last respects to Dr Valiathan, who passed away on Wednesday, he wasn’t able to travel to Thiruvananthapuram for the memorial meeting. Muralidharan, who is from Mala, underwent the surgery at the age of 38.

“I visited Sree Chitra thrice for the surgery, but the valves were not ready. And, finally on my fourth visit, I was called into Dr Valiathan’s office. He explained the situation. No one had been ready to accept the new value. But I decided to go ahead, putting all my trust in him,” Muralidharan recounted. Now 71, Muralidharan remains healthy and happy. He used to be invited to special occasions at SCTIMST and was part of most of Dr Valiathan’s birthday celebrations.