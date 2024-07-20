Edappally-Aroor elevated highway construction to begin next year

KOCHI: The proposed six-lane elevated highway on the Edappally-Aroor stretch of NH 66 has received a shot in the arm with the project consultant submitting the Alignment Study Report to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which now plans to commence construction the next financial year.

According to the report submitted by the DPR consultant, Bhopal-based Highway Engineering Consultants Ltd, the much-anticipated project is expected to cost Rs 3,600 crore and would up come along the existing bypass which witnesses a heavy volume of traffic. At present, over one lakh passenger car units use the stretch daily. “The project is being planned in such a way that it fits within the existing ROW (Right Of Way). Hence, there is no need for additional land acquisition, except small areas at the start and end points. Our target is to start the construction in the next financial year itself and complete the project in another three years,” a top NHAI official told TNIE. The 14.64-km corridor will start at Edappally Junction (south of the existing flyover) and end at Aroor Junction, near the landing of the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway currently under construction.

There will be two ramps (up and down), providing connectivity to major junctions, Vyttila and Madavana. The elevated corridor will run parallel to the existing flyovers at Palarivattom, Vyttila and Kundannoor.

“The six-lane elevated highway will facilitate speedy movement of long-distance vehicles and result in a bifurcation of local and long-distance traffic. A two-lane service road with paved shoulder will be provided for local traffic. Also, portal piers will be constructed at seven locations,” the report said.

Landing on the southern side of Edappally flyover

The landing of the proposed highway corridor will be on the southern side of the Edappally flyover. As the traffic volume is expected to rise substantially once the elevated corridor project becomes a reality, the NHAI is planning to construct two vehicle underpasses (VUPs) on either side of NH 66 to ensure a smoother flow of traffic towards both Varappuzha and Vyttila sides. The VUPs are currently planned 600 metres away from Edappally Junction.

Aroor-Thuravoor project to be completed in 2026

The new project comes even as the NHAI targets to complete the 12.75-km Aroor-Thuravoor six-lane elevated highway stretch by January 2026. The toll plaza for the entire elevated stretch is slated to come up at Eramalloor.