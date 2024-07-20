Government tribal school in Kerala helps pupils to develop new skills

PATHANAMTHITTA: Four-year-old Renjini’s eyes filled with joy and curiosity as she sat in a toy electric car, cheered on by her fellow students and teachers of the Government Tribal School, Attathodu.

Having lived in poverty, each one of the pupils has a story of hard life and poor circumstances in their tribal settlements near the Sabarimala forest hamlets.

The disparity that exists in the district -- between mainstream society boosted by NRI paycheques and the underfed marginalised communities -- paints a gloomy picture. For privileged children, these toys may not be as exciting, but for Renjini and her friend Abhijeet, who is on the car next to her’s, they offer an opportunity to build a fantasy world all of their own.

The new gifts for students are part of an initiative of their favourite teacher and headmaster Biju Thomas Amboori.