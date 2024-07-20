Government tribal school in Kerala helps pupils to develop new skills

PATHANAMTHITTA: Four-year-old Renjini’s eyes filled with joy and curiosity as she sat in a toy electric car, cheered on by her fellow students and teachers of the Government Tribal School, Attathodu.
Having lived in poverty, each one of the pupils has a story of hard life and poor circumstances in their tribal settlements near the Sabarimala forest hamlets.
The disparity that exists in the district -- between mainstream society boosted by NRI paycheques and the underfed marginalised communities -- paints a gloomy picture. For privileged children, these toys may not be as exciting, but for Renjini and her friend Abhijeet, who is on the car next to her’s, they offer an opportunity to build a fantasy world all of their own.
The new gifts for students are part of an initiative of their favourite teacher and headmaster Biju Thomas Amboori.
According to Biju, parents of students like Renjini are several decades behind us in terms of modern facilities. “Their survival has depended on collecting jungle-based resources such honey, black dammer (karutha kunthirikkam) and herbal medicines,” he adds.
“The children miss school when they accompany their parents on such activities. We need to work hard to bring them into the mainstream. Attracting the children to education is also very important, which is why we are always open to new ideas. Allowing them to learn and develop new skills is vital for their future,” Biju said.
The students of the school are provided three meals, as part of a project to woo the underfed and ensure that kids don’t lose out on education due to lack of adequate food.
In another noble initiative, the school management has decided to provide washed and ironed uniforms to students from underprivileged families. Pupils from the forest fringe areas have no facility to maintain their uniforms, as a result of which they always come to school in torn and messy attire.
When Biju brought the issue to the notice of Good Samaritan Charitable and Relief Society chairman Fr Bency Mathew, his effort was rewarded with a washing machine and an iron box. The school teachers have been tasked with the washing and the ironing.