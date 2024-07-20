Ideological elixir, CPM’s remedy for rot within

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the CPM gears up for a major course correction, the party’s state leadership is fully aware that any minor, superficial move would only prove futile as the rot within is quite deep. It’s imperative to impart ideological lessons to the party cadre, said a senior leader as the all-important state leadership meet of the CPM started in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

“This is the first time that the party is faced this kind of challenge in Kerala since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. But, this is different. The party organisation has become politically weak, and the cadres are ideologically bankrupt. The cadre must be made ideologically strong before we can go to the masses. We will start the corrective measures soon,” a senior CPM leader told TNIE.

The state secretariat reportedly prepared a draft proposal for the rectification process which covered political and organisational matters. The two-day state committee meeting will discuss the rectification measures to be taken.

Several organisational issues, including those involving senior leaders like E P Jayarajan, whose actions during the Lok Sabha election and the controversies surrounding him had subjected the CPM and its government to much embarrassment, would come up for discussion at the meeting. Even though Jayarajan is a central committee member, the Kerala leadership has the right to take up issues concerning the state.

CPM plans to check erosion in Hindu vote base

Even his post of LDF convenor would be at stake if the state leadership opts to act tough.

The CPM plans to come up with measures to check the erosion in its Hindu vote base. As per its evaluation, BJP’s campaign that CPM was wooing the minority in the LS election had affected even the cadres.

Even though minority protection is left’s declared programme, a large section of cadres were influenced by the RSS propaganda.

“The RSS’s presence in Kerala dates back to the 1950s. But never before has its voice been as audible as it is now,” a CPM state secretariat member said.

"The CPM has to convice people that the party is against communalism, and not against faith and beliefs. We have to explain to the people that being a believer doesn’t mean that one is communal,” he added.