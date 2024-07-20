Kozhikode man feared trapped in landslide in Karnataka, search operations on

KOZHIKODE/ANKOLA: Arjun Mooladikuzhiyil, a truck driver from Kozhikode, is feared to be trapped under a huge mound of soil for the past four days following a landslide at Ankola in Karnataka. Even as efforts continue to trace him and others who went missing in the landslide that occurred on the national highway at Shirur on July 16, Arjun’s family is hopeful of his safe return.

Meanwhile, the Uttara Kannada district administration has sought the assistance of the Coast Guard in the search operations. There was not much success on Friday except for clearing the debris in some places. The harsh terrain, heavy rain and landslide possibility in adjoining areas are posing hurdles to the efforts. The search operation that was suspended on Friday night will resume on Saturday morning.

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya said seven bodies have been found so far. “Three more persons are still missing, and we hope we might find them soon,” she said. “I have written to the Coast Guard to help with their helicopter to search for the bodies in the river and even amid the debris at the areas beyond our reach,” she said. However, the bad weather has made assistance by helicopter impossible.

Meanwhile, ministerial-level interventions and joint efforts by the Kerala-Karnataka authorities have raised hopes of Arjun’s family.

Arjun, 30, from Kannadikkal, had started his journey to Kozhikode from Jagalpet after loading timber in truck.

According to eyewitnesses, he had stopped at a hotel in Shirur to have tea when the mishap occurred. He and his truck have gone missing following the landslide. “We want to believe that a miracle will happen,” said Krishnapriya, Arjun’s wife.