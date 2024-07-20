Kozhikode man feared trapped in landslide in Karnataka, search operations on
KOZHIKODE/ANKOLA: Arjun Mooladikuzhiyil, a truck driver from Kozhikode, is feared to be trapped under a huge mound of soil for the past four days following a landslide at Ankola in Karnataka. Even as efforts continue to trace him and others who went missing in the landslide that occurred on the national highway at Shirur on July 16, Arjun’s family is hopeful of his safe return.
Meanwhile, the Uttara Kannada district administration has sought the assistance of the Coast Guard in the search operations. There was not much success on Friday except for clearing the debris in some places. The harsh terrain, heavy rain and landslide possibility in adjoining areas are posing hurdles to the efforts. The search operation that was suspended on Friday night will resume on Saturday morning.
Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya said seven bodies have been found so far. “Three more persons are still missing, and we hope we might find them soon,” she said. “I have written to the Coast Guard to help with their helicopter to search for the bodies in the river and even amid the debris at the areas beyond our reach,” she said. However, the bad weather has made assistance by helicopter impossible.
Meanwhile, ministerial-level interventions and joint efforts by the Kerala-Karnataka authorities have raised hopes of Arjun’s family.
Arjun, 30, from Kannadikkal, had started his journey to Kozhikode from Jagalpet after loading timber in truck.
According to eyewitnesses, he had stopped at a hotel in Shirur to have tea when the mishap occurred. He and his truck have gone missing following the landslide. “We want to believe that a miracle will happen,” said Krishnapriya, Arjun’s wife.
‘Truck’s GPS signal last received from landslide spot’
“For the past few days, we have been trying hard to know his whereabouts. When we contacted the BharatBenz company, the GPS signal from the lorry driven by Arjun was finally received from the place where the landslide occurred,” she said. “Every time he goes for long trips, Arjun calls us without fail. I spoke to him on July 16, but couldn’t get in touch with him from the next day. We have been trying to call many officials, but no major rescue effort was made till Friday,” she said. Krishnapriya said Arjun’s second mobile phone had been ringing when she dialled on Friday morning.
Uttara Kannada deputy commissioner Lakshmi Priya said: “His (Arjun) family is in Shirur. They are seeing what is happening here.” Arjun, who has been working as a driver for a Mukkam-based trader, used to go on inter-state trips as part of his work. “Arjun is a hardworking man and the sole earner of his five-member family, consisting of his ailing parents, sister, wife and son. His disappearance can adversely affect his family now,” said Baiju K, a neighbour. After failing to contact him over phone, the family members complained with the Chevayur police on Tuesday night. When they came to know about the landslide, some of the relatives went to Ankola on Wednesday.
“When the relatives reached there, they realised that no rescue operation was taking place. Though several vehicles were stuck in the mud, the authorities were getting the soil removed with just two earth movers. Later, we filed a complaint with the Karnataka police. But even after four days, there was no major progress in rescue operation,” said Krishnapriya.
When the helpless situation of Arjun’s family came to light, help started to pour in. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah, requesting him to speed up the rescue operation to find Arjun. He demanded a system like ground penetrating radar be used to locate Arjun. Pinarayi also instructed the chief secretary to coordinate the rescue mission with Karnataka government. Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar contacted the Karnataka Transport Minister, who promised to probe the matter and take further action.
Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan visited Arjun’s house and informed the family members that the Karnataka CM has promised him that the search operation will be intensified.